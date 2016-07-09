Serena Williams won her seventh Wimbledon title this morning, cementing her place as one of the greatest athletes of all time, female or not.
The inspirational tennis star's victory over Angelique Kerber today was her 22nd major championship victory and landed her a spot among the Open-era record holders for Grand Slam singles titles. Williams is now tied with tennis great Steffi Graf for second on the Open-era list, behind Martina Navratilova’s nine, reports The New York Times. The overall record for Grand Slam titles is held by Margaret Court, who earned 24 such titles between 1960 and 1973.
Kerber, who beat Williams this past January in a surprising upset at the Australian Open, entered this morning's final match against Williams having not yet lost a single set at Wimbledon. But that didn't stop Williams from fighting her way to an ultimate victory on the court, despite having lost the first set of her second-round match against Christina McHale earlier. And the now record-holding superstar is feeling rather Zen about it all.
“I feel a little different,” Williams told the Times. “I just feel more relaxed and more at peace than I may have been in the past.”
Perhaps being cheered on courtside by none other than Lemonade creator and music video co-star Beyoncé and husband Jay Z helped?
The 👑 watching the 👑...@Beyonce has made her way to #Wimbledon to see @serenawilliams in action. pic.twitter.com/u11Xu9Wo8Q— ESPNTennis (@ESPNTennis) July 9, 2016
Next up, Williams will compete for the women’s doubles title alongside sister, Venus, against Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova for another chance to enter the record books: If victorious, the Williams sisters will hold a total of 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, tying them with Gigi Fernández and Natasha Zvereva for second in the Open era. Not too shabby, sisters. Not too shabby at all.
