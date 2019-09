Serena Williams won her seventh Wimbledon title this morning, cementing her place as one of the greatest athletes of all time , female or not.The inspirational tennis star 's victory over Angelique Kerber today was her 22nd major championship victory and landed her a spot among the Open-era record holders for Grand Slam singles titles. Williams is now tied with tennis great Steffi Graf for second on the Open-era list, behind Martina Navratilova’s nine, reports The New York Times . The overall record for Grand Slam titles is held by Margaret Court, who earned 24 such titles between 1960 and 1973.Kerber, who beat Williams this past January in a surprising upset at the Australian Open, entered this morning's final match against Williams having not yet lost a single set at Wimbledon. But that didn't stop Williams from fighting her way to an ultimate victory on the court, despite having lost the first set of her second-round match against Christina McHale earlier. And the now record-holding superstar is feeling rather Zen about it all.“I feel a little different,” Williams told the Times. “I just feel more relaxed and more at peace than I may have been in the past.”Perhaps being cheered on courtside by none other than Lemonade creator and music video co-star Beyoncé and husband Jay Z helped?