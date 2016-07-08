At a press conference after a Wimbledon match on Thursday, Serena Williams referred to herself as "one of the greatest athletes of all time."
But she wasn't just singing her own praises — she had a good reason for saying that.
Williams was responding to a reporter who asked, "There will be talk about you going down as one of the greatest female athletes of all time. What do you think when you hear someone talk like that?"
"I prefer the words 'one of the greatest athletes of all time,'" she said, according to The Cut.
She was also asked about how she'd like to see the public's view of women in tennis evolve.
"I would like to see people, the public, the press, other athletes in general, just realize and respect women for who they are and what we are and what we do," she said. "I don't think I would deserve to be paid less because of my sex, or anyone else for that matter in my job."
As she pointed out, she also doesn't deserve to be talked about differently from any male tennis player. And nobody asks what it's like to be "one of the greatest male athletes of all time."
