Swift seems to be losing the nice-guy battle to Harris in the wake of their breakup. First, there was that statement by her publicist revealing she co-wrote "This Is What You Came For," which kind of stole Harris's thunder on the hit track (though, he did have a little fit of his own over that one). Oh, and then she performed it for millions of people in her only concert of 2016, which was an interesting move. Now, there's her new single "Better Man," which she wrote for the country group Little Big Town. It's not confirmed to be about Harris, but it's not confirmed to not be about him, either. That's an awful lot of shade, don't you think?How is Harris responding? With a compliment. "I am blessed to work with incredible artists, [Rihanna and Taylor Swift,] thank you!!!" Harris tweeted in response to news that "This Is What You Came For" is the only single to go double-platinum in the U.K. this year.