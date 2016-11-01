If you thought that Taylor Swift was spending the second half of 2016 just hanging out with her cats, then you were very, very wrong.
The 26-year-old musician has secretly been in the studio flexing her songwriting muscles, and she has a brand-new country tune to prove it, as Rolling Stone reports. The only thing is, even though Swift is responsible for the lyrics and melody, it isn't her song — but it does have her fingerprints all over it.
Swift wrote the song "Better Man" for the popular country group Little Big Town. The track is about a woman hung up on a man she knows is not worth her time. She stays up late at night begging for him to...yes, be a better man.
The group's frontwoman, Karen Fairchild, sings, "I wish it wasn’t 4 a.m. standing in the mirror / Saying to myself, you know you had to do it / I know the bravest thing I ever did was run." It's hard to not imagine the words pouring straight from Swift's mouth.
Is this a preview of the comeback album Swift has in store for us? Let's hope.
Check out the video, below.
