Ever since Kim Kardashian showed those receipts, Taylor Swift has stayed out of the spotlight. But on Saturday night, she made her return.
Unless you're a huge fan of racing, you might have missed her performance at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, TX. The performance marked her first — and only — concert of 2016.
Swift, who showed up in a black sequined romper and her signature red lipstick, sang a few of her hits, like "Blank Space," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Style," "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," and "Bad Blood." But she added a little something new to her repertoire this time around: the Calvin Harris-Rihanna summer smash (which Swift co-wrote under a fake name), "This Is What You Came For."
Swift told the crowd, "As a songwriter, the most rewarding feeling in the world is writing something and then having the crowd sing it back to you because they know the words. It's the coolest thing in the world. And I've never played this song live before, but you know it."
Could this be an end to Harris and Swift's bad blood? We doubt it, but it was still fun to hear her sing the song for the first time, ever.
Scroll down to see some of Swift's Instagrams from the concert and clips of Swift performing some of her hits.
Longer video of Taylor performing This Is What You Came For earlier! (@SimplySFans) pic.twitter.com/mqFTHDhHvJ— Taylor Swift Updates (@tayIorscurIs) October 23, 2016
22 I REPEAT 22 pic.twitter.com/3OKl1aSxO5 #TaylorSwiftOnUSGP— edith🍂 (@youarenlove) October 23, 2016
