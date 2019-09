This week on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall and Kris stepped to the front. It fits, given that both celebrated birthdays this week, so they deserve a little time in the spotlight, especially Kendall who hasn’t been around much since the show returned. Her absence is, as always, due to her over-packed schedule and endless travel. In other news, back home in Calabasas, Scott has fallen in with an older crowd.The Pilates machines at Kris’s house are not just for show. Scott arrives in the middle of a session with Kris and a trainer. He jumps on a machine but comes to regret it, moving in ways that it seems that Lord Disick has never moved before. Kris warns him that the soreness comes later and in unexpected places. “Oh my god, that sounds great,” he says. “I can’t wait.” Scott and Kris always have a laugh together, and that gets Kris to thinking. She should invite Scott out to tea with her friends. Her reasoning is classic Kris: “It makes me really happy when he chooses to spend time with me instead of his friends who might not be the best influence on him.”Kendall’s storyline is set up early during a lunch with Jonathan and Kim . Kim explains to Jonathan how she is feeling more anxious than normal. She is always running through worst-case scenarios in her mind. He asks her if she is turning into a worrywart. “I am not this person,” Kim says.Scott’s tea with the ladies is an exercise in pure reality-tv fantasy. Scott and Kris are joined by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’s Kyle Richards and sometimes-Housewife and OJ Simpson trial hanger-on Faye Resnick. Their so-called high tea is obviously a set-up, made for tv moment. The restaurant is empty. Kyle and Kris are wearing awkward hats. But, hey, Scott is a hit, and they order an Arnold Palmer for “Scott, our other girlfriend.”The anxiety issue that Kim and Jonathan teed-up is at a whole other level for Kendall. She calls Kris from New York to tell her mom about her escalating struggles with anxiety, panic attacks, and how she is having trouble sleeping. She discovered sleep paralysis on the internet, and she thinks that has what been happening to her. Kendall explains to her mom that she wakes up, mainly on planes, and because of her anxiety she can’t move. “It is so scary when it happens,” she says.Scott’s next adventure with Kris and her gang is when Kris invites him over for a swim. He arrives to find a full-blown water aerobics class. The group cajoles him into diving in. “Pretty sure I have no idea what’s happening,” Scott says to the camera. “It’s a little bit of a weird life that I lead here.” Have truer words ever been spoken on this show?When Kendall returns to Los Angeles, she and her mom discuss her anxiety. The planes and the travel are major triggers for Kendall, which makes life as a fashion model difficult. “Kendall basically lives on an airplane,” Kris explains in her interview segment. This anxiety is not part of the plan.