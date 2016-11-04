Story from Pop Culture

Kim Poses For Her First Post-Robbery Photo

Suzannah Weiss
Kim Kardashian's been avoiding the spotlight as she recovers from her Paris robbery. But Tuesday, she appeared in her first photo since the incident with a fan — and not just any fan. At a Kanye West concert, she posed with Alton Sterling's 16-year-old son Cameron.

The Sterling family's lawyer Justin Bamberg shared the photo via Twitter. In it, Cameron stands happily sandwiched between Kim and Kanye. "Shoutout to @kanyewest & @KimKardashian for showing 16th bday love last night to my client #CameronSterling, eldest son of #AltonSterling," he wrote. Cameron's birthday was on Sunday, Perez Hilton reports.

After Sterling's death this summer, Kim posted on her website about him and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. "We must speak up until we are heard and real, effective changes are made," she wrote. We can't think of a better reason for her to get back in front of the camera than to show Sterling's family support.
