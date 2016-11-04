Kim Kardashian's been avoiding the spotlight as she recovers from her Paris robbery. But Tuesday, she appeared in her first photo since the incident with a fan — and not just any fan. At a Kanye West concert, she posed with Alton Sterling's 16-year-old son Cameron.
The Sterling family's lawyer Justin Bamberg shared the photo via Twitter. In it, Cameron stands happily sandwiched between Kim and Kanye. "Shoutout to @kanyewest & @KimKardashian for showing 16th bday love last night to my client #CameronSterling, eldest son of #AltonSterling," he wrote. Cameron's birthday was on Sunday, Perez Hilton reports.
After Sterling's death this summer, Kim posted on her website about him and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. "We must speak up until we are heard and real, effective changes are made," she wrote. We can't think of a better reason for her to get back in front of the camera than to show Sterling's family support.
The Sterling family's lawyer Justin Bamberg shared the photo via Twitter. In it, Cameron stands happily sandwiched between Kim and Kanye. "Shoutout to @kanyewest & @KimKardashian for showing 16th bday love last night to my client #CameronSterling, eldest son of #AltonSterling," he wrote. Cameron's birthday was on Sunday, Perez Hilton reports.
After Sterling's death this summer, Kim posted on her website about him and the #BlackLivesMatter movement. "We must speak up until we are heard and real, effective changes are made," she wrote. We can't think of a better reason for her to get back in front of the camera than to show Sterling's family support.
Shoutout to @kanyewest & @KimKardashian for showing 16th bday love last night to my client #CameronSterling, eldest son of #AltonSterling 👌🏽 pic.twitter.com/QYJj4HVDwm— Justin Bamberg, Esq. (@JustinBamberg) November 2, 2016
Advertisement