Kim Kardashian Wants North & Saint To Know Their Lives Matter

Kim Kardashian joins the thousands of others in mourning, questioning, and responding to the gun violence that has erupted this week across the nation.
The reality star penned a lengthy essay on her website addressing her feelings, fears, and suggested plan of action for making a difference following the murders of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. She titled it "#BLACKLIVESMATTER" and subtitled it "How to make a difference in the battle over systemic racism."
Initially, Kardashian was criticized for her lack of response on the topic since she is a high-profile public figure in an interracial relationship, with biracial children. She herself has spoken about racism and how much she noticed it after the arrival of her first child, North.
Kanye West has also responded to the killings of Sterling and Castile by posting a link on his Twitter to a graphic Instagram video of Sterling being shot by the police officer.
In her essay, which is free despite all the other content on her site, Kardashian says she was "speechless, angry and numb" after seeing the videos of the murders. She urges readers to "do something NOW" and "speak up until we are heard and real, effective changes are made."
Regarding her children Kardashian wrote: "I want my children to grow up knowing that their lives matter. I do not ever want to have to teach my son to be scared of the police, or tell him that he has to watch his back because the people we are told to trust—the people who "protect and serve"—may not be protecting and serving him because of the color of his skin."
Kardashian has many opinions on selfie lighting (as seen in her previous post made only three minutes prior to releasing the essay) as well as contouring, and waist-trainers. But, she has also shown that her thoughts and concerns do indeed go more than skin deep.
Kardashian ended the essay with the following links for readers to find their legislator and donate to the families of the victims.
The link to the piece on her Twitter has been retweeted several thousand times since it was posted midday on July 8.
