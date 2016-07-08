Story from US News

"We Are Horrified": The World Reacts To Deadly Shootings

Orlaith Farrell
Update: As more details have emerged about the deadly shooting in Dallas that killed five officers, more celebrities, politicians, and activists have publicly responded.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a profound statement on Facebook.

"No. No. No. No. No. More killing solves nothing," she wrote. "More grieving moms and dads, sons and daughters cannot bring back those we’ve already lost. Black Americans should not be killed in routine traffic stops and police officers should not be killed while protecting and serving their communities."

"I am sick at heart for the families of the officers killed in Dallas yesterday," the 67-year-old said. "Sick at heart for the families of men shot at point-blank range in Louisiana and Minnesota. Sick at heart about those who would pull us apart at exactly the moment when we need to come together. I wish I had the answers right now to stop the very real pain that people are feeling all across the country, but I know this: change must come faster — and it must come now."

House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed her sentiments from the House floor.
Kamala Harris, California's attorney general and a current Senate candidate, said the shooting breaks her heart.

"My heart is breaking as a prosecutor, as the top law enforcement officer in California, as a Black woman," she said. "I’ve worked side by side with cops my entire career, and I don’t know a police officer or family member who doesn’t take a deep breath and pray every time they leave home for a shift. As a Black woman, there is not a Black man I know who has not been the subject of profiling or an unfair or unreasonable stop."

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, also shared her sentiments:

"Like so many Americans, I am shocked and saddened by what is happening across our country," the Lean In author wrote. "The four days since we celebrated our nation's birthday have been marked by horror and heartbreak — first in Baton Rouge, then in Minnesota, and last night in Dallas. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims — not just the seven we know, but the many other victims of violence whose names haven't made national news."

"In these acts, we lose not only innocent lives, but also hope — that we are heading towards a better and more peaceful future, that the purpose of society is to protect those who need it, that with time we will let go of prejudice. When suspicion and retribution and fear win out, we all lose.

"The past four days have been horrific new pages in a story that we know too well: Americans shot in their cars, on the ground, in the line of duty. Each is an individual tragedy. Each deserves to be mourned. Together, they demand — and we need to accept nothing less than — an end to this."

Celebrities are also speaking out:
We all matter but statement that ALL LIVES MATTER will only be true when we fully embrace that #blacklivesmatter

🙏🏼

This must end now! Link in my bio.

I've been trying to process all that has occurred in the last few days and I’m still looking for the words to express my pain. The fact is Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were not unfortunate accidents. These are just a few of the countless incidents of violent neglect, poor training and lack of accountability that clearly illustrate one thing: Black people are being disproportionally dehumanized and murdered, this must stop! I care about the safety of my black brothers and sisters and my blue ones too. There are no adequate words for the fallen officers in Dallas. From the bottom of my heart, I thank them for protecting the peaceful protestors, their courage and effort to support us is what we need more of. This hits close to home. It could have easily been myself, my little brother, my dad, one of my friends, or any of us. When one of us is murdered because a police officer is “afraid for their life”, it pains us - we feel it. In the wake of these senseless murders, our homes are forever broken; families are left to figure it out. I’m concerned about my mother, my sister, and all my magical black women that are left to pick up the pieces. Often they are not acknowledged or thanked for being on the front line fighting these battles for and with us, but know your continued strength, courage, and unwavering love and support gives us the strength to keep fighting. Finding solutions in these times of survival are seemingly hard to identify but we must continue to keep moving forward. Alternatively, violence is not the answer; it only begets more fear and violence. This is the time to unify; our communities, our churches and our homes. My mission is to channel my anger and energy - along with my love and hope for the future into actively finding solutions. Change will take all of us, we can no longer say or do...Nothing. “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” -MLK

This story was originally posted on July 8.

"We are horrified."

President Obama echoed the sentiments of Americans across the country this morning, when he condemned the coordinated shooting that left five police officers in Dallas dead.

Describing the attacks as a “vicious, calculated, and despicable attack on law enforcement,” Obama said he believed he spoke for every single American when he said he was horrified by the killings.

The officers were shot and killed Thursday as they manned a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in the city. At least seven additional members of law enforcement and two civilians were injured.

The attack on law enforcement comes after a week that saw two Black men shot dead by police, the latest in a line of incidents.

Philando Castile was shot in his car in Falcon Heights, MN, on Wednesday as he reached for his driver's license. His girlfriend streamed the aftermath of his death in a Facebook Live video. Alton Sterling was shot dead by police during an incident in Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday.

Shocked and grieving, thousands took to social media to share their heartbreak and calls for a more peaceful, inclusive future.
