As more details have emerged about the deadly shooting in Dallas that killed five officers, more celebrities, politicians, and activists have publicly responded. Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a profound statement on Facebook."No. No. No. No. No. More killing solves nothing," she wrote. "More grieving moms and dads, sons and daughters cannot bring back those we’ve already lost. Black Americans should not be killed in routine traffic stops and police officers should not be killed while protecting and serving their communities.""I am sick at heart for the families of the officers killed in Dallas yesterday," the 67-year-old said. "Sick at heart for the families of men shot at point-blank range in Louisiana and Minnesota. Sick at heart about those who would pull us apart at exactly the moment when we need to come together. I wish I had the answers right now to stop the very real pain that people are feeling all across the country, but I know this: change must come faster — and it must come now." House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed her sentiments from the House floor.