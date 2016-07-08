Sen. Elizabeth Warren released a profound statement on Facebook.
"No. No. No. No. No. More killing solves nothing," she wrote. "More grieving moms and dads, sons and daughters cannot bring back those we’ve already lost. Black Americans should not be killed in routine traffic stops and police officers should not be killed while protecting and serving their communities."
"I am sick at heart for the families of the officers killed in Dallas yesterday," the 67-year-old said. "Sick at heart for the families of men shot at point-blank range in Louisiana and Minnesota. Sick at heart about those who would pull us apart at exactly the moment when we need to come together. I wish I had the answers right now to stop the very real pain that people are feeling all across the country, but I know this: change must come faster — and it must come now."
House Speaker Paul Ryan echoed her sentiments from the House floor.
Kamala Harris, California's attorney general and a current Senate candidate, said the shooting breaks her heart.
"My heart is breaking as a prosecutor, as the top law enforcement officer in California, as a Black woman," she said. "I’ve worked side by side with cops my entire career, and I don’t know a police officer or family member who doesn’t take a deep breath and pray every time they leave home for a shift. As a Black woman, there is not a Black man I know who has not been the subject of profiling or an unfair or unreasonable stop."
Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's chief operating officer, also shared her sentiments:
"Like so many Americans, I am shocked and saddened by what is happening across our country," the Lean In author wrote. "The four days since we celebrated our nation's birthday have been marked by horror and heartbreak — first in Baton Rouge, then in Minnesota, and last night in Dallas. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims — not just the seven we know, but the many other victims of violence whose names haven't made national news."
"In these acts, we lose not only innocent lives, but also hope — that we are heading towards a better and more peaceful future, that the purpose of society is to protect those who need it, that with time we will let go of prejudice. When suspicion and retribution and fear win out, we all lose.
"The past four days have been horrific new pages in a story that we know too well: Americans shot in their cars, on the ground, in the line of duty. Each is an individual tragedy. Each deserves to be mourned. Together, they demand — and we need to accept nothing less than — an end to this."
Celebrities are also speaking out:
Rest in peace to the officers whose lives were senselessly taken yesterday in Dallas. I am praying for a full recovery of the seven others injured. No violence will create peace. Every human life is valuable. We must be the solution. Every human being has the right to gather in peaceful protest without suffering more unnecessary violence. To effect change we must show love in the face of hate and peace in the face of violence.
He pulled no gun.His pockets were empty.He was shot in cold blood.What shall we call this one?#RIP #AltonSterling 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Vv5rvBeEx1— Jussie Smollett (@JussieSmollett) July 7, 2016
I've been trying to process all that has occurred in the last few days and I’m still looking for the words to express my pain. The fact is Alton Sterling and Philando Castile were not unfortunate accidents. These are just a few of the countless incidents of violent neglect, poor training and lack of accountability that clearly illustrate one thing: Black people are being disproportionally dehumanized and murdered, this must stop! I care about the safety of my black brothers and sisters and my blue ones too. There are no adequate words for the fallen officers in Dallas. From the bottom of my heart, I thank them for protecting the peaceful protestors, their courage and effort to support us is what we need more of. This hits close to home. It could have easily been myself, my little brother, my dad, one of my friends, or any of us. When one of us is murdered because a police officer is “afraid for their life”, it pains us - we feel it. In the wake of these senseless murders, our homes are forever broken; families are left to figure it out. I’m concerned about my mother, my sister, and all my magical black women that are left to pick up the pieces. Often they are not acknowledged or thanked for being on the front line fighting these battles for and with us, but know your continued strength, courage, and unwavering love and support gives us the strength to keep fighting. Finding solutions in these times of survival are seemingly hard to identify but we must continue to keep moving forward. Alternatively, violence is not the answer; it only begets more fear and violence. This is the time to unify; our communities, our churches and our homes. My mission is to channel my anger and energy - along with my love and hope for the future into actively finding solutions. Change will take all of us, we can no longer say or do...Nothing. “Human progress is neither automatic nor inevitable. Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering, and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.” -MLK
This story was originally posted on July 8.
"We are horrified."
President Obama echoed the sentiments of Americans across the country this morning, when he condemned the coordinated shooting that left five police officers in Dallas dead.
Describing the attacks as a “vicious, calculated, and despicable attack on law enforcement,” Obama said he believed he spoke for every single American when he said he was horrified by the killings.
The officers were shot and killed Thursday as they manned a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in the city. At least seven additional members of law enforcement and two civilians were injured.
The attack on law enforcement comes after a week that saw two Black men shot dead by police, the latest in a line of incidents.
Philando Castile was shot in his car in Falcon Heights, MN, on Wednesday as he reached for his driver's license. His girlfriend streamed the aftermath of his death in a Facebook Live video. Alton Sterling was shot dead by police during an incident in Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday.
Shocked and grieving, thousands took to social media to share their heartbreak and calls for a more peaceful, inclusive future.
I want to hug my son before & after he puts on his uniform. #AltonSterling, #PhilandoCastile and #Dallas all could have been him! 🙏🏾😔— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 8, 2016
At the protest last night. The @DallasPD were so understanding/respectful of us. They didn't deserve this. #Dallas pic.twitter.com/aazfjI1xae— #ChakaExplainsItAll (@princessology) July 8, 2016
The murders of police officers in Dallas is proof that we as a community need to support those who make peace a part of their protest.— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 8, 2016
"When people say 'black lives matter,' it doesn't mean that blue lives don't matter" said President Obama and EVERYONE!!!!— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 8, 2016
If we had one minute of silence for every American shot by guns in one year, we'd have to be quiet for 23 days. #Dallas— Pat Sanchez (@patlks5757) July 8, 2016
need time to process what happened tonight. I still can't believe it. We were so peaceful. &the cops did their jobs. I don't understand— Cheyenne E (@CheyenneYoutube) July 8, 2016
I mourn for the officers shot while doing their sacred duty to protect peaceful protesters, for their families & all who serve with them. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 8, 2016
Prayers and condolences to all of the families who are so thoroughly devastated by the horrors we are all watching take place in our country— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2016
My statement on tonight's shooting in #Dallas. pic.twitter.com/oXoAJOUCoF— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 8, 2016