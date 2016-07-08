President Obama echoed the sentiments of Americans across the country this morning, when he condemned the coordinated shooting that left five police officers in Dallas dead.
Describing the attacks as a “vicious, calculated, and despicable attack on law enforcement,” Obama said he believed he spoke for every single American when he said he was horrified by the killings.
The officers were shot and killed Thursday as they manned a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest in the city. At least seven additional members of law enforcement and two civilians were injured.
The attack on law enforcement comes after a week that saw two Black men shot dead by police, the latest in a line of incidents.
Philando Castile was shot in his car in Falcon Heights, MN, on Wednesday as he reached for his driver's license. His girlfriend streamed the aftermath of his death in a Facebook Live video. Alton Sterling was shot dead by police during an incident in Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday.
Shocked and grieving, thousands took to social media to share their heartbreak and calls for a more peaceful, inclusive future.
I want to hug my son before & after he puts on his uniform. #AltonSterling, #PhilandoCastile and #Dallas all could have been him! 🙏🏾😔— Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 8, 2016
At the protest last night. The @DallasPD were so understanding/respectful of us. They didn't deserve this. #Dallas pic.twitter.com/aazfjI1xae— #ChakaExplainsItAll (@princessology) July 8, 2016
The murders of police officers in Dallas is proof that we as a community need to support those who make peace a part of their protest.— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) July 8, 2016
"When people say 'black lives matter,' it doesn't mean that blue lives don't matter" said President Obama and EVERYONE!!!!— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) July 8, 2016
If we had one minute of silence for every American shot by guns in one year, we'd have to be quiet for 23 days. #Dallas— Pat Sanchez (@patlks5757) July 8, 2016
need time to process what happened tonight. I still can't believe it. We were so peaceful. &the cops did their jobs. I don't understand— Cheyenne E (@CheyenneYoutube) July 8, 2016
I mourn for the officers shot while doing their sacred duty to protect peaceful protesters, for their families & all who serve with them. -H— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 8, 2016
Prayers and condolences to all of the families who are so thoroughly devastated by the horrors we are all watching take place in our country— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2016
My statement on tonight's shooting in #Dallas. pic.twitter.com/oXoAJOUCoF— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 8, 2016