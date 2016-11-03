Kendall Jenner is finally old enough to order her own drinks, and threw the most luxurious Beverly Hills birthday bash for her family and friends to celebrate. All of her sisters, her parents, and her crew were in attendance.
And so were a few key men in Jenner's life: boy-bander Harry Styles, Lakers player Jordan Clarkson, and rapper Travis Scott. With that many rumored ex-boyfriends in tow, it seems likely that Jenner isn't dating any of them — that's probably why she felt comfortable inviting them all to her intimate party.
According to a loose-lipped attendee who spoke to People, Jenner spent an equal amount of time with each of the guys, like a proper host would. Still, this won't stop the Hendall 'shippers from latching onto to the faintest indication that the two are rekindling their romance. Take, for example, this brief video a guest posted on Instagram that features a video of a sparkly Jenner and later, a photo of Styles.
And so were a few key men in Jenner's life: boy-bander Harry Styles, Lakers player Jordan Clarkson, and rapper Travis Scott. With that many rumored ex-boyfriends in tow, it seems likely that Jenner isn't dating any of them — that's probably why she felt comfortable inviting them all to her intimate party.
According to a loose-lipped attendee who spoke to People, Jenner spent an equal amount of time with each of the guys, like a proper host would. Still, this won't stop the Hendall 'shippers from latching onto to the faintest indication that the two are rekindling their romance. Take, for example, this brief video a guest posted on Instagram that features a video of a sparkly Jenner and later, a photo of Styles.
Advertisement
Twitter is already jumping to a few conclusions. Here we go.
@KendallJenner @Harry_Styles cmon guys . I know there's a pic of you kissing . Cmon post it on Instagram— mm (@zkingmal) November 3, 2016
Advertisement