Because Of Course Mrs. Beckham Dresses The Other Spice Girls

Not everyone can say they spent their glory days traveling the globe spreading the gospel of Girl Power. Actually, only a handful of women can. (Literally five of them.) And if you grew up in the '90s, you're well aware that we're referring to the Spice Girls. Recently, we spoke with Sporty Spice about how she developed her own personal style post-Spice Girls. In terms of the designers she looks to for red carpet appearances today, there's apparently a connection to her girl group past.
At the top of the list? Fellow Spice mate Mrs. Beckham, of course. At the Q Awards in London last night, Melanie Chisholm (who's celebrating her seventh studio album, Version of Me) donned a cropped sweater and matching body-con pencil skirt from Victoria Beckham's fall 2016 collection, which was shown during NYFW earlier this year. Clearly, the singer still has a knack for athleisure, and, frankly, she does athluxury even better. Of course, we know what you're thinking: Friendship really does never end, does it? Nope.
Despite the fact that these two won't be joining the G.E.M. reunion, we're really happy to see the girls continuing to support each other after all these years. And what better way to say "I got you, girl" than lending a helping hand in the style department? Both Spice Girls' wardrobes have undergone many a revamp over the years, but moments like this underscore the stylish outcome of two decades of friendship.
