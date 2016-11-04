Sorry, Not Sorry: I Voted For Gary Johnson In A Swing State

“I didn’t meet a single Jewish person until college, that’s how simple my world was while I was growing up,” she says. “But as I experienced more things, it just expanded my worldview. I met gay people for the first time and people of all different religions and races and that opened my eyes up a lot. My view on abortion changed quite a bit. I started traveling globally a lot more and I started seeing things with a much wider lens.”



Over the years, Nesrsta’s political beliefs evolved. She voted for John McCain in 2008 with a clear conscience, but found herself conflicted four years later. She felt apathetic toward President Barack Obama and uneducated about Mitt Romney, so she abstained from voting entirely.



This time around, circumstances were very different.



“I thought Trump was a stunt and was hoping for Jeb Bush to win the nomination,” she said. “I cannot vote for Trump. It has nothing to do with my being a woman or a woman who is also a survivor of sexual assault, either, I just cannot vote for him as a human.”