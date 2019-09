Sorry, Not Sorry: I Voted For Gary Johnson In A Swing State

She also doesn’t like Clinton, citing her 30 years of experience in politics as a downside.“I just feel like the way Hillary got there is very corrupt,” she says. “I’m ready for something different than someone who was born and raised in the political system.”In contrast, she finds Johnson refreshing, despite his making a few gaffes during his campaign.Most famously, when asked in an interview what he would do about Aleppo , the Syrian city at the center of the refugee crisis, Johnson responded: “What is Aleppo?”That answer earned him furious critiques, but Nesrsta didn’t find it appalling. Instead, she says, this is far from the first time that a high-profile politician has made a geography mistake “I just kept thinking, If that was Trump, he’d just continue to pretend that he knew what it was,” she says, “But I like the fact that Johnson admitted to not knowing something. That’s rare and he got further clarification before answering.”Nesrsta knows Johnson won’t win the presidency, but she hopes that her vote — and those of other third-party supporters like her — will show the country that the two-party system is broken.“You should vote for whatever you want your voice to say. Everyone keeps saying your voice can’t be heard if you don’t vote,” she said. “So I wanted my vote to say that we need to have other options.”