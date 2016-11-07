When a couple has been married for 10 years, they get something made of tin. When a couple has been split up for 10 years, they get a slideshow of the most cringe-worthy moments of their marriage. At least, that's what happens when the couple in question is Britney Spears and Kevin Federline.
Though Spears and K-Fed's divorce wasn't finalized until July 2007, the then-24-year-old pop star filed for divorce on November 8, 2006. Where has the time gone?
It was a marriage that spawned two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. It inspired a reality show, music videos, and a mercifully short musical career for former backup dancer K-Fed. It was a paparazzi's dream, a Britney fan's nightmare, and a goldmine for Von Dutch trucker hat enthusiasts.
Do we wish these two had worked things out and lasted longer than two years? No way. Federline has since remarried and welcomed two more children (he's fathered six in all). Spears is living it up in Las Vegas and enjoying the single life. Everything is as it should be.
But hey, we'll always have these memories. Care to take a walk down Trainwreck Trail?
Though Spears and K-Fed's divorce wasn't finalized until July 2007, the then-24-year-old pop star filed for divorce on November 8, 2006. Where has the time gone?
It was a marriage that spawned two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. It inspired a reality show, music videos, and a mercifully short musical career for former backup dancer K-Fed. It was a paparazzi's dream, a Britney fan's nightmare, and a goldmine for Von Dutch trucker hat enthusiasts.
Do we wish these two had worked things out and lasted longer than two years? No way. Federline has since remarried and welcomed two more children (he's fathered six in all). Spears is living it up in Las Vegas and enjoying the single life. Everything is as it should be.
But hey, we'll always have these memories. Care to take a walk down Trainwreck Trail?