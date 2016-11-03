Sometimes, when you're in a relationship with someone you love, it's easier to pretend your S.O. never dated anyone else before he or she met you. Alternatively, you can tell yourself your honey's exes are evil scum, and unflinchingly resent them. Or maybe, if you're one of the stronger, more emotionally mature souls among us, you can be like Chrissy Teigen and befriend them.
In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, December cover-girl Chrissy Teigen gets real about her attitude toward husband John Legend's ex-girlfriends. "I didn’t know it, but John used to be a notorious modelizer. To me, he was the sweetest teddy bear," she told Cosmo. And the attitude Teigen, 30, has towards those women that Legend modelized is downright admirable. "What’s funny is that I get along with everyone he’s ever been with. I end up really liking them. After I see them, I’ll tell him, 'Oh, I was on-set with your ex today—it was fun!'" She added, "It was before me, so it’s fine."
Teigen is indeed modeling a very healthy way to regard your sweetie's exes — with self-confidence and an open mind, rather than insecurity and blind rage. But who are these models that Legend, 37, supposedly dated? His dating history is fuzzy because Legend didn't confirm relationships to the press — but by all accounts he indeed dated a string of models before Teigen. There's Jessica White, who reportedly got together with Legend after starring in the music video for his 2005 track "So High." Then there are reports he courted Nigerian catwalker Tayo Otiti and, right before Teigen, Brazilian model Danielle Abreu.
