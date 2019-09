In a new interview with Cosmopolitan , December cover-girl Chrissy Teigen gets real about her attitude toward husband John Legend 's ex-girlfriends. "I didn’t know it, but John used to be a notorious modelizer. To me, he was the sweetest teddy bear," she told Cosmo. And the attitude Teigen, 30, has towards those women that Legend modelized is downright admirable. "What’s funny is that I get along with everyone he’s ever been with. I end up really liking them. After I see them, I’ll tell him, 'Oh, I was on-set with your ex today—it was fun!'" She added, "It was before me, so it’s fine."