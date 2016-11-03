Every November, we don our sweaters and gear up for the annual (always ridiculous) Starbucks holiday cup debate. But this year, the coffee giant is hitting us with some truly unanticipated news. You can forget all about green or red cardboard, because there's a brand-new seasonal beverage. Ready for the real kicker? It's iced.
For the first time ever, Starbucks will be offering a cold coffee holiday drink at locations across the nation (and in Canada). The Spiced Sweet Cream Nariño 70 Cold Brew is a blend of Colombia Nariño and African coffee beans that have been slow-steeped for 20 hours (say what?), spiked with some festive spices (cinnamon, anise, nutmeg, and vanilla), and then topped off with a dollop of sweet, sweet cream. The result is absolutely luxurious — and also refreshing!
So when all that holiday shopping gets you sweaty and parched, but you're still in the mood for a seasonally inspiring cup of cheer, Starbucks is here for you. Rewards members can order the new beverage starting today, but cold brew's official debut on the menu lineup will arrive later this month for the rest.
Anyone else hoping that next year will bring holiday-themed cold-drink cups, too?
