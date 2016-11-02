Beth Ditto Dropped Her Second Collection Of Genre-Defying Plus-Size Designs

"It was a complete departure," Ditto said of the of second campaign's imagery, as well as the casting, which was primarily comprised of non-models. "For the most part, we cast people from Instagram that caught our eyes, that we thought were creative and would be fun to work with; I wanted it to look more 'cool' than 'chic.'"



Turns out, most of these women already knew each other in some capacity: "It was really cute," she said. But there was meaningful rationale behind having a looser feel with the casting and aesthetic. "Trying to create a new beauty standard for plus-size women and to show there isn't a right or wrong way to be a plus-size model is important to me," Ditto explained.



Prices range from $65 for a graphic tee to $425 for a cocoon-shaped coat. Like the inaugural collection, everything is made in the U.S.A. "That’s why it's all still so expensive," Ditto explained of the price points and why keeping production stateside matters so much. "It would be great to sell a dress for $10 and know that people were being treated well and taken care of, but that’s not the world we live in; if things weren't so fucked up..."