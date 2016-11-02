If you're furiously boycotting Ivanka Trump and are in desperate need of a new source for "lifestyle inspiration," we have good news for you.
Marla Maples — Donald Trump's second wife and mother of Tiffany — has launched a new website that just might satisfy your needs.
The former actress announced the launch of MarlaMaples.com last night on her Twitter account.
"I’ve had the dream 2 create my own #website again 4 a while & 2day is launch day! Plz visit MarlaMaples.com & join my mailing list!" she posted.
On the homepage, Maples describes herself as an "actress," "host," "mother," "singer," "songwriter," "adventurer with purpose," and "lover of all things green."
In the "Wellness" section of her site, she writes, “I am a vegan, yet part-time carnivore (lol!), gluten-free, dairy-free, Kosher style eater."
The website includes health tips, products Maples loves, and her own "creations" for sale. She even offers to send you an autograph — but you must include a pre-stamped envelope with your request.
Maples' site launched a mere seven days before the election featuring her famous ex at the top of the ticket. Carefully planned timing or happy coincidence? You be the judge.
