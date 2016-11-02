Book Fairy Emma Watson Is Leaving Literary Surprises All Over London

Emma Watson has always been a bit of a bookworm. It all started when she nabbed one of the most famous roles in the world as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movie franchise. More recently, in January 2016, she shared with her fans and book lovers alike that she would be starting a book club, Our Shared Shelf.
This November, Watson is taking her love of books straight to the readers. In collaboration with Books On The Underground — a community project that gifts books to people all around the U.K. — Watson will be a book fairy, leaving copies of novels around the London subways. To make things extra special, the actress is also leaving a handwritten note in each copy of the book.
Imagine not only finding a fresh copy of Maya Angelous's Mom & Me & Mom (Watson's pick for December) sitting next to you on the subway, but then opening it up to find a special message straight from the actress herself. Now that's some incentive to read.
Watson shared a picture of herself slyly standing next to an escalator where she also hid a copy.
Here's a random commuter picking up a copy of Mom & Me & Mom, without any inkling that the book was placed there by a famous actress.
So, if you're out and about in London, pick up a new book. It'll be even more magical than you might think.
