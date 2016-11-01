Those Posts On Kim Kardashian's Facebook Aren't Really From Her

Kim Kardashian has finally broken her almost monthlong silence — or has she? On her Facebook page, there are three brand-new posts on Kardashian's page, and all the comments are fans welcoming back the recent recluse.
However, these posts are not from Kardashian.
Sorry, guys. These are from Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Sheppard (Kardashian's assistant), and an advertisement from her previous LuMee phone case collaboration. And come on, Facebook is a bit off-brand for the reality star mogul.
On October 18, Sheppard posted a note on Kardashian's personal website alerting the subscribers that there will be new content for them, but it will be coming from Sheppard and Kardashian's other trusted family and friends.
This is the first round of such posts, which is no doubt an effort to keep people invested in her online presence even though she herself is unplugged from it all. Kardashian obviously is known for her extremely active social media accounts (which some believe could have contributed to her vulnerability during the Paris robbery).
I guess the only proof we have to confirm that she's okay are these pictures of her eating ice cream. But not even that can be fully trusted, apparently
