After Kim Kardashian's robbery, a source who knows her reportedly said she had "zero desire to resume her old life." But now, People reports she's eager to get back into the swing of things.
"Kim was happy to attend Kanye’s concert last night," a source said, referencing a night out with her sister Kourtney and her friend Jonathan Cheban. Since the robbery, she's also been spotted getting ice cream with Cheban and eating at an Italian restaurant with a friend.
"She is starting to seem a bit bored," the source explained. "She wants to make plans for more outings and maybe even a trip. Things are slowly getting back to a new normal."
Whether it's getting out with her family and friends or staying in her house to rest, Kim should do whatever she needs to recover. Her life may never be the same as it was before the robbery, but with the support of her loved ones and her fans, it can get better.
