Did Justin Theroux Intentionally Dis Brad Pitt With This Instagram Post?

Not so, Theroux clarified in a hashtag. We assume that's what "#andNOthispostisNOTshadinganyonebecauseimnotelevenyearsold" is referencing. He does hate pickles, though.



Hilariously, more folks are leaping to the defense of pickles than of Pitt himself.



"Fuck pickles? Pickles are awesome," commented one fan.



"What did pickles ever do to anyone? #picklesforpresident," added another gherkin enthusiast.



Looks like Brad's on his own.



