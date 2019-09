Grande went through an American Horror Story -themed haunted house, with Ellen producer Andy Lassner at her side. (Because, honestly, making her do it alone would've been a little bit cruel.) The American Horror Story Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios was no run-of-the-mill house of terrors. The petrified pair clutched on to each other as they encountered clowns, demons, pig men, and chainsaw-wielding psychos inspired by six seasons of the creepy Ryan Murphy series. (No My Roanoke Nightmare -inspired disembowelment, thankfully.) Their reactions every time a new monster popped out ranged from screaming expletives to, in Grande's case, falling to the ground in fetal position.