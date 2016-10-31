Ariana Grande got a bit more than she bargained for this Halloween. The songstress went on a spectacularly spooky adventure for a segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And while it was an absolutely horrifying experience for her, the results are pretty hilarious for us. (Sorry!)
Grande went through an American Horror Story-themed haunted house, with Ellen producer Andy Lassner at her side. (Because, honestly, making her do it alone would've been a little bit cruel.) The American Horror Story Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios was no run-of-the-mill house of terrors. The petrified pair clutched on to each other as they encountered clowns, demons, pig men, and chainsaw-wielding psychos inspired by six seasons of the creepy Ryan Murphy series. (No My Roanoke Nightmare-inspired disembowelment, thankfully.) Their reactions every time a new monster popped out ranged from screaming expletives to, in Grande's case, falling to the ground in foetal position.
The super-scary maze looks awesome, but, in all honesty, we're more than happy just experiencing it second-hand. Watch the full clip for yourself below.
