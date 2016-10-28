Today, October 28, is Caitlyn Jenner's 67th birthday. In true Kardashian/Jenner fashion, her family has been flooding her with social media birthday wishes.
Khloé went with a simple "Happy birthday @Caitlyn_Jenner! Love you!" over Twitter then elaborated on her website. "Thank you for always inspiring me to live my most authentic life," she wrote.
Khloé went with a simple "Happy birthday @Caitlyn_Jenner! Love you!" over Twitter then elaborated on her website. "Thank you for always inspiring me to live my most authentic life," she wrote.
Happy birthday @Caitlyn_Jenner! Love you! https://t.co/UYw6rG0Lds— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 28, 2016
Kylie Jenner did something similar. "HBD @Caitlyn_Jenner! I love you so much and am so proud to be your daughter!" she tweeted. Then, on her her website, Kylie recalled a story about Caitlyn taking her to the golf course to find the perfect rock to paint for a school project.
HBD @Caitlyn_Jenner! I love you so much and am so proud to be your daughter! https://t.co/4Z4nnO3RjH— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 28, 2016
"Happy birthday to my hero!" Kendall wrote in a loving message on her website along with some family photos. "I love you so much and I’m so proud of you for everything you’ve accomplished. I can’t wait to see what else you’ll achieve."
Kim is still on a social media break, but that didn't stop her from joining in. She created her own special birthday tribute via her website: a Caitlyn Jenner Kimoji.
Kim is still on a social media break, but that didn't stop her from joining in. She created her own special birthday tribute via her website: a Caitlyn Jenner Kimoji.
Advertisement