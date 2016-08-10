Kylie Jenner turns 19 today, and her family is finding that hard to believe. Mom Kris Jenner beat the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to the punch with a few sweet birthday wishes on Instagram — starting the night before. Kris shared a throwback of Kylie and Kendall, as well as a cute collage of photos of Kylie as a kid. "I can't believe my baby girl is 19 today!!!!" she wrote in the caption.
"I've watched you grow into the most loving, kind-hearted, funny, motivated, beautiful young woman and I couldn't be prouder of you!! There are so many amazing adventures ahead for you, my sweet girl, this is just the beginning!!!" She continued, "I can't wait to see what life has in store for you. I wish you the most amazing day today. You are my heart, a true blessing and I love you beyond words!!!!" Aw.
Meanwhile, Khloé admitted she's sad to see the baby of the family grow another year older. She wrote, "If anybody knows me, they know my obsession for my little sisters Is real. I don't want you to get older! Why am I getting so sad? It's almost birthday time." But the video she shared is anything but somber: It shows the sisters getting giggly using Snapchat filters.
And, of course, what would Kylie's birthday be without an Instagram post from Kylie herself? She posted a photo of herself in a red one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline. Her 2-character caption said it all: "❤️19." The birthday girl also posted a video of herself singing along to "Happy Birthday."
No word yet from Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, or Rob. Stay tuned for
