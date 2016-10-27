Amandla Stenberg Just Signed A Modeling Contract

Between being an actress, a filmmaker, a comic book author, and an activist, it already seemed like there was nothing Amandla Sternberg didn't do. But apparently, there's more. She's now also a model.
On Thursday, The Society Management announced she'd signed on with them through an Instagram photo of her on the cover of Dazed. Her profile also shows off her photos in Interview, Teen Vogue, and several other magazines.
The agency also represents other young celebs including Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith, Fashionista reports. "The Society Management is thrilled to welcome the incredible Amandla Stenberg to our family!" its website reads.
Stenberg just turned 18 and is currently studying film at NYU. We don't know how she does it all, but we do know any brand would be lucky to have her represent them.
