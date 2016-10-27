Five years ago, Urban Decay launched its first-ever Naked palette. It was jam-packed with 12 dreamy, neutral eyeshadow hues that somehow looked flawless on everyone — and people around the world went absolutely nuts for it. Since then, the brand has created countless iterations, from a matte-only version to the all-in-one-place vault. But if you thought the nude craze had reached its peak, think again. UD is stripping down with another launch — and it's unlike anything we've ever seen from the line before.
Introducing: Naked nail polishes. That's right — eight glossy lacquers inspired by the colors in those famous shadow palettes. From YDK (a shimmery champagne) to Magnet (a charcoal gray), you're bound to find your new mani go-to.
According to founder Wende Zomnir, the brand first launched a limited-edition nail lacquer set years ago, inspired by the first palette. "But not everyone was able to get their hands on these and customers begged us to bring them back," she says. "So we did a deep dive into cult-favorite shades from all of our Naked palettes, and came up with this collection."
The limited-edition polishes just launched today for $10 a pop, but know this: These are not being restocked. We repeat: When they're gone, it's for real. So act fast and click ahead to see the range, then rush over to the Urban Decay website and get your hands on it now.
