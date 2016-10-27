FYI: You're definitely not alone in your perpetual bargain-scouring, Maxxinista shopping habits. These days, consumers only want to pay 76% of full price for clothing, according to a new report from Fung Global Retail & Technology and First Insight, per Footwear News.
That desire to consistently have a quarter of any garment's price knocked down applies to all womenswear categories, the report found. Footwear pricing is expected to be slightly more discounted, even: Customers are down to pay just 74% of prices for shoes. To compile the report, Fung Global crunched the numbers on data on sales of 57,000 women's clothing and accessories pieces sold between January 2013 and June 2016.
There is, however, one category in which we're not expecting markdowns: Apparently, our leggings are worth a bit more cash to us than the rest of our wardrobes. "Consumers are more willing to accept price growth in athleisurewear and activewear than in other categories," Fung Global's researchers told Footwear News. Interestingly, consumers remained willing to pay up to 82% of the retail price for activewear, even as overall prices for the category have risen over the past three years.
So, does this bargain-centric approach to combing the racks sound like your shopping M.O.?
