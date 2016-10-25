Candance Cameron Bure recently revealed on The View that the second season of Fuller House will be "holiday themed." Now, we're getting a glimpse of what she meant. Netflix has released some new teaser photos, and they show multiple festivities taking place within the Tanner household.
The pictures don't give too much away, of course, other than that the show appears to span October, November, and December. But we do know a few more things about the new season.
For one, we know that New Kids on the Block will make an appearance, though we can't imagine which holiday they could fit into. The cast also may or may not include the monkey from Friends. But despite everyone's best efforts, it definitely won't include the Olsen twins.
Flip through these photos and see if you can pick up any other hints about the upcoming season, which premieres on Netflix December 9.
The pictures don't give too much away, of course, other than that the show appears to span October, November, and December. But we do know a few more things about the new season.
For one, we know that New Kids on the Block will make an appearance, though we can't imagine which holiday they could fit into. The cast also may or may not include the monkey from Friends. But despite everyone's best efforts, it definitely won't include the Olsen twins.
Flip through these photos and see if you can pick up any other hints about the upcoming season, which premieres on Netflix December 9.