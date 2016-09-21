Fuller House is coming back to Netflix for a second season. Between the reboot and the original '90s sitcom on a near-constant rerun loop, the Tanners are very literally "everywhere you look."
The show's sophomore season will premiere on Netflix on December 9. Candace Cameron Bure, who has now played DJ Tanner in three different decades, teased the upcoming season on The View.
"I’m super excited our season this year is very holiday themed,” Bure said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We have a Halloween show, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve, and lots of family."
Fuller House was renewed the same week it premiered, in spite of the fact that it received less than positive reviews. Refinery29's own take on the show's first season? "It’s a disappointing, unfunny reminder that maybe the trend of rebooting the objects of our most nostalgic desire needs to end."
