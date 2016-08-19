If Fuller House didn't already bring back memories of your childhood, this new addition might. The boy band New Kids on the Block are now the new kids on the Netflix series.
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Candace Cameron Bure are fans of the group, according to Entertainment Weekly. And so are their characters. In one scene from season 1, they dance to “You Got It (The Right Stuff).”
Lead singer Jordan Knight expressed his enthusiasm about the guest appearance with a photo of the band on set.
It looks like the cast is just as excited about this collaboration. The show's Twitter account shared a photo of its stars with band T-shirts on.
.@candacecbure @JodieSweetin @andreabarber got The Right Stuff to welcome some special guest stars! @NKOTB #NKOTBFH pic.twitter.com/aKJNa20MdN— Fuller House (@fullerhouse) August 18, 2016
Though they may be best known for the music they made in the '80s and '90s, New Kids on the Block is still together and touring. Last year, they went on the ultimate '90s throwback tour with TLC and Nelly.
Sweetin recently hinted that though the Fuller House team has given up on trying to get the Olsen twins, they're looking forward to some exciting celebrity cameos, and now we know about one of them. Maybe the cast will even get to perform the famous choreography with the group that originated it.
