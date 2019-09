Whitney Port Found The $70 Top You'll Wear From Halloween Through The Holidays

The blouse is cute on looks alone, yes. But what makes the deal even sweeter is that Port found it at H&M , priced at $69.99. She tucked it into some high-waisted Paul & Joe trousers and secured it in place with a Gucci belt. The shirt's silver sheen matched Port's metallic shoulder bag from Tosha.Not only is the look very much in line with the trends we spotted during Fashion Month , but the H&M blouse anchoring it all is surprisingly versatile. Port's very outfit could be adapted to a Studio 54 costume, as Who What Wear pointed out. Once you're done dancing the night away amid the costumed masses, the metallics will transition smoothly into a holiday wardrobe. (Yes, we know: It may feel too early to talk about winter get-togethers, but the RSVPs will start rolling in before you know it.) At $70, an item fit for both costume and Christmas parties is a pretty solid investment.