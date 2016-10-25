Whitney Port Found The $70 Top You'll Wear From Halloween Through The Holidays

Every so often, we unearth that one special garment that's basically a needle in a haystack: affordable but special, adaptable but unlike anything we've seen before. It's that compliment-magnet that has every onlooker asking, "Oooh, where did you get that?" Of course, you may want to keep that precious secret closely guarded, but that fashion good will is best shared — which brings us to Whitney Port. The designer and former The Hills star recently shared a very on-trend metallic outfit on her blog. While mostly decked out in designer duds, she wore one standout piece from the #OOTD — a silky button-up — that actually rings in under $100.
The blouse is cute on looks alone, yes. But what makes the deal even sweeter is that Port found it at H&M, priced at $69.99. She tucked it into some high-waisted Paul & Joe trousers and secured it in place with a Gucci belt. The shirt's silver sheen matched Port's metallic shoulder bag from Tosha.
Not only is the look very much in line with the trends we spotted during Fashion Month, but the H&M blouse anchoring it all is surprisingly versatile. Port's very outfit could be adapted to a Studio 54 costume, as Who What Wear pointed out. Once you're done dancing the night away amid the costumed masses, the metallics will transition smoothly into a holiday wardrobe. (Yes, we know: It may feel too early to talk about winter get-togethers, but the RSVPs will start rolling in before you know it.) At $70, an item fit for both costume and Christmas parties is a pretty solid investment.
