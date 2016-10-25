These Succulent-Inspired Hair Colors Are Seriously Mesmerizing

First came the succulent plants for your nails — and now, they've made their way to hair. The flora-inspired hair color — which includes a combination of pink and green, the two colors most present in succulents — is flooding Instagram feeds, Allure reported. Colorists are creating an ombré fade between the hues, and the results are downright mesmerizing.
Given the amount of interest in pastel dye jobs recently, the trend makes sense. It comes on the heels of a rose-gold hair moment, seen on celebs like Kylie Jenner and Jemima Kirke. And it seems like every major influencer has sported a different color of the rainbow: Helen Mirren went pink, and we've seen mermaid hair, unicorn hair, and flat-out rainbow hair.
But the latest news in bold, ombré color has us totally transfixed. Check out a few examples below.
A nice #throwback to a #haircut and #haircolor I did in #2015 ! 🍃🌺🍃#succulenthair is now trending and I'm all about it! I have dozens of #succulents in my #garden at the #houstonsalon ! #pinkhair , #minthair and #greenhair with a little #yellowhair for the various #flower parts! #hairsculpture #hairart #flowerhair #hairflower #houstonhairstylist ! #regram
For the love of Succulents! I had a ton of fun creating my gorgeous client's hair. Using #schwarzkopfblondeme #pravanavivids #behindthechair_com #succulenthair #behindthechair #modernsalon #btconeshot_color16 #americansalon #hairbygg #moonlightbeautyhairsalon #licensedtocreate #imavisualartist #greenhairdontcare #pinkhairdontcare #girlswithtattoos
