This Is HUGE: A Cult L.A. Colorist Just Launched A Rad New Pro Line

We have @guy_tang new metallic colour range coming to #BLOW not available anywhere in the UK yet! After training with @guy_tang this week in MIAMI we are so excited to bring this new colour range and technique to our salon! Metallic silver/ bronzes/ lilacs and pinks available from next week Make your you book your appointment NOW we only have limited stock of this in salon! #colourexperts #guytang #kendracolourrange #ontrendcolourists #metalliccolours #exclusivetoBLOW

A photo posted by Award winning Bar Themed Salon (@blowcolourasylum) on Sep 27, 2016 at 9:12am PDT