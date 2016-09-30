Story from Celebrity Beauty

This Is HUGE: A Cult L.A. Colorist Just Launched A Rad New Pro Line

Erika Stalder
Gilded liquid lip color, foil-stamped liquid eyeliner, matte metallic eyeshadow: Instagram can’t get enough of metallics in beauty right now. Well, get ready to take the effect to the next dimension (and majorly one-up those rose-gold hair dreams), because one of the top colorists in the world of rainbow hues just launched a formula any salon can stock — and it’s every bit as magical as it sounds.
Created by L.A.-based color wizard Guy Tang in partnership with Kenra Professional, Guy Tang Metallics hair color makes silver, mauve, and other pastel shades shine like the chrome on a sports car by adding a blue or violet reflection to the hair. And for the record, this is huge for anyone who loves colorful hair. Not only is Tang not accepting new clients, but we've seen firsthand how difficult it's been for other colorists to mimic his multifaceted work — until now.

The level of sheen it gives is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Just peep Instagram videos the colorist has posted in recent weeks: With movement, the metallic hair reflects so much light, it almost looks CGI.

As Tang revealed in a recent YouTube post, the process requires adding a complex blend of specially formulated color to pre-lightened hair, while using Olaplex to maintain hair health and movement. Conditioning as you color is particularly vital here: Even if you color with metallic-equipped dyes, that bling-y payoff that comes with, say, a bun drop will fall way short if strands are parched and stiff. In contrast, Tang’s creations move like virgin hair.
Now for a bit of a buzzkill: Like we mentioned, Tang isn’t currently accepting any new clients — which sucks for you, me, and everyone we know, because as word gets out (and those Instagram pics keep tumbling in), he will become more and more sought-after.

The silver lining: In addition to formulating metal-sheen dye, the colorist has shared (via the YouTube vid) his very specific formula for getting the metallic-mauve look; we’re sending it to our colorists, stat.
