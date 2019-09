This Is HUGE: A Cult L.A. Colorist Just Launched A Rad New Pro Line

Created by L.A.-based color wizard Guy Tang in partnership with Kenra Professional, Guy Tang Metallics hair color makes silver, mauve, and other pastel shades shine like the chrome on a sports car by adding a blue or violet reflection to the hair. And for the record, this is huge for anyone who loves colorful hair. Not only is Tang not accepting new clients, but we've seen firsthand how difficult it's been for other colorists to mimic his multifaceted work — until now.The level of sheen it gives is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Just peep Instagram videos the colorist has posted in recent weeks: With movement, the metallic hair reflects so much light, it almost looks CGI.As Tang revealed in a recent YouTube post, the process requires adding a complex blend of specially formulated color to pre-lightened hair, while using Olaplex to maintain hair health and movement. Conditioning as you color is particularly vital here: Even if you color with metallic-equipped dyes, that bling-y payoff that comes with, say, a bun drop will fall way short if strands are parched and stiff. In contrast, Tang’s creations move like virgin hair.