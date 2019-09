First came the succulent plants for your nails — and now, they've made their way to hair. The flora-inspired hair colour — which includes a combination of pink and green, the two colours most present in succulents — is flooding Instagram feeds, Allure reported. Colourists are creating an ombré fade between the hues, and the results are downright mesmerising.Given the amount of interest in pastel dye jobs recently, the trend makes sense. It comes on the heels of a rose-gold hair moment , seen on celebs like Kylie Jenner and Jemima Kirke. And it seems like every major influencer has sported a different colour of the rainbow: Helen Mirren went pink, and we've seen mermaid hair, unicorn hair, and flat-out rainbow hair.But the latest news in bold, ombré colour has us totally transfixed. Check out a few examples below.