A nice #throwback to a #haircut and #haircolor I did in #2015 ! 🍃🌺🍃#succulenthair is now trending and I'm all about it! I have dozens of #succulents in my #garden at the #houstonsalon ! #pinkhair , #minthair and #greenhair with a little #yellowhair for the various #flower parts! #hairsculpture #hairart #flowerhair #hairflower #houstonhairstylist ! #regram

A photo posted by DyeNoble (@dyenoble) on Oct 22, 2016 at 7:41am PDT