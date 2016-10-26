The North Bergen Police Department has confirmed that dancer Shirlene Quigley has been found.
"She is safe and being treated at an undisclosed location," an NBPD tweet stated.
Missy Elliott, who has worked with Quigley in the past, was quick to retweet the good news.
Thank u 4 all your prayers everyone & @nbpolice #shirlenequigley is safe & being treated in a disclosed location🙏🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/SvEmAK0h9t— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 25, 2016
This article was originally published on October 25, 2016.
Rihanna is enlisting the public's help by posting a heartfelt plea for information about the disappearance of her former backup dancer, Shirlene Quigley. The 32-year-old Quigley was last seen getting on a bus at New York City's Port Authority at 1 a.m. Sunday, People reports.
Rihanna shared a video in which Quigley beautifully describes the power of kindness.
"This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!!" the singer captioned the post. "My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her!"
She also asked for anyone with information about Quigley's whereabouts to contact the North Bergen Police Department.
Quigley has also performed with Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and Missy Elliott. Elliott has also posted about the "bubbly and uplifting" dancer. The rapper has also retweeted calls for public information regarding the disappearance.
#shirlenequigley who has been missing since fri😞 very bubbly & uplifting spirit🙂countless prayers 4 safe return🙏🏾 RT pic.twitter.com/B5v9dlPgeI— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 25, 2016
Quigley certainly sounds loved. Here's hoping she is found safe and sound.
