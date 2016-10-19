This Rihanna Piñata Is All We Need In Life

Imagine having Rihanna for an employer. Now imagine she's a boss who's so chill, she doesn't take offense when you turn her into a piñata. Way to live the dream, folks.
The singer's employees celebrated Boss Appreciation Day this week with a piñata made in the singer's image. They've got the tats down, her dark, berry lipstick is on point, and we can only assume the thing is filled with diamonds and dime bags. Look closely and you'll see that it's ringing a bell labeled "Bitch please." Is she hiring? We need in on this.
"When you don't show up to the office for #BossAppreciationDay," an appreciative RiRi shared. Pretty sure the "#FiredThemAll" hashtag is just a joke.
Her staff sweetened the deal with a fancy balloon display.
Anyone else wondering if they blast "Bitch Better Have My Money" on payday?
