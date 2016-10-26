This beautiful soul, and former dancer of mine is MISSING!!! My heart aches thinking of how heavy this is on all who love her! If anyone has seen or has any information on @shirlenequigley's whereabouts ..... PLEASE CONTACT the North Bergen Police Department 201 392 2100 !!!!

