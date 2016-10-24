Orlando Bloom isn't playing games with his comeback tour. Post-naked paddleboarding, he's re-upped his status as our middle school crush: He just saved a dog he found while filming in Shanghai, China, according to Yahoo News.
The actor, who made his Instagram account public in September, posted a photo detailing a rescue mission. After Bloom found an injured pup on the side of the street, he personally took the animal to a veterinarian.
At the vet, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shaved and bathed the dog himself. See a video of the vet visit, via Yahoo News, below:
This isn't the first time Bloom has rescued a pup while on set. He found his dog Sidi while on location in Morocco filming Kingdom of Heaven in 2004, he told Men's Health.
Our conclusion: Orlando Bloom loves rescuing dogs, and we love Orlando Bloom.
