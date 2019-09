The trailer for the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean movie is here, and something — or someone — is missing. From the looks of it, this installment has it all: a grimy-looking villain, boats, fire, organ music, a quest. But Jack Sparrow is nowhere to be found. Aside from a crude drawing, Johnny Depp's inimitable character does not appear in the trailer.Could this be Disney's effort to obscure Depp's association with the movie? If so, this would be the first sign that accusations of domestic violence levied against Depp are having any consequences for him in Hollywood. During their fraught divorce proceedings this spring, Amber Heard accused the actor of abuse. In August, the divorce was settled, the domestic violence claims dismissed , and Depp has by all accounts continued to live his scarf-covered life, seemingly unaffected by the whole thing. Career-wise, he's doing fine . Or, he was doing fine.In June, Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed he wasn't worried about Depp's seemingly damaged reputation. Iger thought the scandal would pass — "We have Jack Sparrow," he told The Hollywood Reporter But the new trailer seems to contradict Iger's earlier assertion — if Sparrow is the franchise's guaranteed selling point, why isn't he featured in the trailer?Twitter users were pleasantly surprised by his absence.