Orlando Bloom Is Blond Again & He Is Our Precious

The actor debuted his newly blond locks on Instagram today. In the photo, Bloom is sporting a smart navy suit and riding a bright pink motorbike. He captioned the pic, back to blond...rolling to set." The set of what, exactly? The 39-year-old is set to star in the Shanghai-set action thriller Smart Chase: Fire & Earth. It's clear that this is the role he dyed his fair for, since Bloom has been posting photos from Shanghai recently. He's also starring in Tour De Pharmacy, a mockumentary about doping in the cycling world, alongside Andy Samberg.