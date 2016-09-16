Orlando Bloom Is Blond Again & He Is Our Precious

Great news, world. Orlando Bloom has changed up his look, drastically. And we're totally digging his fresh 'do.
The actor debuted his newly blond locks on Instagram today. In the photo, Bloom is sporting a smart navy suit and riding a bright pink motorbike. He captioned the pic, back to blond...rolling to set." The set of what, exactly? The 39-year-old is set to star in the Shanghai-set action thriller Smart Chase: Fire & Earth. It's clear that this is the role he dyed his fair for, since Bloom has been posting photos from Shanghai recently. He's also starring in Tour De Pharmacy, a mockumentary about doping in the cycling world, alongside Andy Samberg.
Oh, and in case you haven't heard, Bloom is a newbie to Instagram — publicly, at least. He only went public with his account this week. And thank goodness, because how else would we have known about this monumental new chapter in Orlando's life?
Advertisement