Breakups? We've had a few. So has Lily Collins, and she's not afraid to talk about them.
The actress has announced that she's written a memoir that talks about more than just what it's like to have singer Phil Collins as a father. Out March 7, 2017, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me will feature inspiring essays about topics like body image, dating, and self-confidence.
That "no shame" approach applies to her attitude about accepting her past relationships, good and bad. Though she doesn't name any of her exes (thought to include Jamie Campbell Bower, Chris Evans, and Nick Jonas) in particular, she's open about her love life not always being perfect.
“It was not about attacking, it was about showing how you can be given situations in life and turn them into lessons,” the Mirror Mirror star told Entertainment Weekly about detailing her dating history. “It takes knowing what you don’t want to know what you do want.”
Ooh. Alert the book club. And fingers crossed there's also some sort of tutorial on getting those brows.
