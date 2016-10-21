If you feel like the long, drawn-out buildup to The Walking Dead season 7 premiere this Sunday has gotten to be a little exhausting by now — and we're sorry for our role in that, we are — you're not the only one.
Star Andrew Lincoln told The Wrap that he gets badgered with questions about the highly anticipated premiere on a daily basis — largely about the identity of Negan's victim. “An hour doesn’t go by some days where I don’t get questions about who Negan killed. It’s become part of my daily routine,” Lincoln lamented.
The actor admitted it's gotten extremely difficult to maintain a sense of mystery around the show, with internet sleuths and paparazzi doing their best to uncover spoilers from the set. “It gets harder to keep secrets in this day and age,” he told the site, adding that the level of secrecy surrounding not just TWD, but most movies and shows these days, is "almost absurd."
But what really miffs the Brit is when people try to spoil the suspense for everybody else. He put it like this: “I get someone opening their own present at Christmas, but why would you want to open everybody else’s?” Lincoln continued, “I understand that there’s some sense of ownership if you know something, or maybe you’re a more diehard fan if you know something, but I don’t know if that’s true." Imagining he was a fan, Lincoln added, "If I had waited this long the last thing I’d want is someone saying, ‘Alright, you wanna know?'"
He's right; as much as we think we want to know who Negan bludgeons to death — and will continue to theorize about it until the last possible second — we'd be pretty pissed at the person who wrecked the surprise for us.
The good news for Lincoln and fans alike is that the wait is at long last nearly over. Season 7 premieres this Sunday, October 23 at 9 p.m. on AMC. It's so, so close.
