But what really miffs the Brit is when people try to spoil the suspense for everybody else. He put it like this: “I get someone opening their own present at Christmas, but why would you want to open everybody else’s?” Lincoln continued, “I understand that there’s some sense of ownership if you know something, or maybe you’re a more diehard fan if you know something, but I don’t know if that’s true." Imagining he was a fan, Lincoln added, "If I had waited this long the last thing I’d want is someone saying, ‘Alright, you wanna know?'"



He's right; as much as we think we want to know who Negan bludgeons to death — and will continue to theorize about it until the last possible second — we'd be pretty pissed at the person who wrecked the surprise for us.

