Excited Walking Dead fans didn't seem to mind when the New York Comic Con Panel, held at Madison Square Garden to accommodate even more TWD enthusiasts, was a little delayed.
The cast received a standing ovation and deafening cheers when they made their way on-stage and at least one of the actresses was obviously moved by the fan support the show has received for the last six seasons and continues to enjoy as the show approaches season seven.
"Thanks for caring about our show," Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, said through tears after another panelist pointed out the show will air its 99th episode by the end of the season. "This is larger than our lives. This is larger than our show. This is such a privilege."
Panelgoers also got a sneak peak of the upcoming season. In the less-than-four-minute clip, we see Rick (Andrew Lincoln) tell Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who has just killed a member of the group with his trusty bat Lucille, that he's going to kill him someday.
But clearly, that "someday" isn't today. Negan shoots back with some taunts before dragging Rick, and a hatchet, into a trailer. Many fans of the comics TWD is based on are speculating this could be the moment Rick finally loses his hand, which happens earlier on in the comics.
To find out who Negan really killed, fans will have to wait for season 7's October 23 premiere. That is, if you haven't already guessed who isn't making it out alive.
