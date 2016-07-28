Fans of The Walking Dead know that there are more dangerous things out there than zombies.
When TWD ended last season, we saw Rick Grimes and Co. finally meet the elusive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — and all we know for sure is that one of the survivors didn't make it out alive. But that doesn't mean we can't speculate!
Looking at the exclusive photos Entertainment Weekly has of the upcoming seventh season, here are some of the conclusions we've drawn on what's next for The Group:
1. When we left off, Morgan (Lennie James) had just broken his one rule: no killing. And while we know he'll be heading to the Kingdom (get pumped, comic book fans), I'm wondering if the blood on his staff is from a harmless bludgeoning or if he's done with the peaceful approach for good.
2. After self-exiling herself from the group yet again, Carol (Melissa McBride) looks a little flustered in this new photo. Just like Morgan, she is on her way to the Kingdom, but will it be big enough for the both of them?
3. Jesus (Tom Payne) is back! So to speak. The Hilltop representative gave The Group a whole mess of supplies in return for offing Negan, but things didn't quite turn out as expected. Suffice it to say, there's going to be problems for a very serious-looking Jesus.
4. Maybe the biggest baddie yet, it seems that Negan himself has made his way to Alexandria, VA, with his trusty bat, Lucille, in tow. Now that everyone knows who the boss is, it's not a stretch to assume that Negan will be stripping the community of its parts, so to speak, in another show of dominance.
5. Walkers! That's right, humans may be the ones wreaking havoc, but zombies remain a looming threat. From the looks of these guys, we've definitely yet to see the grossest the undead have to offer.
6. Another nugget for followers of the comic: the introduction of Kingdom leader Ezekiel (Khary Payton). The self-proclaimed king has a pet tiger (who doesn't?) and has a cavalry in his stead ready to defend his community. It seems Carol and Morgan are certainly in for an experience.
We may not yet know which fan favorite met the business end of Negan's bat in last season's finale, but this is for certain: season 7 promises to be the most intense one yet.
