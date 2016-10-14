Norman Reedus isn't giving out spoilers, but he did just confirm one of our worst Walking Dead theories.
We know for sure that someone is killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dead Morgan) in the premiere on October 23. Who that unfortunate character is has been the burning question on everyone's mind. Reedus didn't give us that answer, but he did make it clear that the victim is an audience favorite. While on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he spilled, “I imagine a lot of people will be kicking their television sets.”
“I mean, it’s heavy. It’s really, really heavy,” he repeated. Okay — we get it! We're freaking out over here.
A lot of fans think that Reedus' character, Daryl Dixon, is the one getting his head bashed in by Negan's right-hand woman (his baseball bat, Lucille), but Reedus looks a bit too at-ease to have dealt with that kind of trauma recently.
Only nine days to go.
Watch the clip below.
