Jeffrey Dean Morgan told Variety Latino that he did not say more than one character will die during the Walking Dead premiere, as was previously reported. He was instead saying that his character kills multiple people "in the course of being Negan on The Walking Dead."
This article was originally published on October 11 at 3:15 p.m.
Fans were sure that one character would be killed by Lucille the bat on the season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead. And many an online forum has been dedicated to debating who it will be.
But, it turns out, we've been wrong all this time. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, the actor behind Negan, told Den of Geek there will actually be multiple deaths.
"Negan's not just going to kill one person," he said in no uncertain terms. "He's not afraid of bashing in skulls."
Morgan elaborated on Negan's murderous impulses to Complex: "He will charm your pants off in these kind of speeches that he gives, very charismatic, and the next thing you know, if you're lulled into any sense of anything, you're going to get Lucille smashed across your face."
Now, all the fans who have been arguing over which character dies will now be left wondering which characterS do.
It all sounds like it'll be very dramatic. "Negan’s taken over and it shows. You’re going to see the characters that you love going through hell," Morgan told Den of Geek. "There’s never been a shake-up like this on the show. I want to say that I feel bad, but at the same time, it’s my job and I’m having a blast doing it."
