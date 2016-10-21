Flights To Cuba Are Just $54 — But Only For A Very Limited Time

For over five decades, Cuba was pretty much off the table as a travel destination for American tourists. Now that the country is finally open again, it's at the tippy-top of our travel bucket list and JetBlue is handing us the pen so we can cross it off.
Right now, flights to the formerly forbidden country are starting at just $54. For that low price, you can fly from Fort Lauderdale, FL, to Camaguey, Havana, Holguin, or Santa Clara. Seeing as less than three months ago, we didn't have even one Cuban city to visit, all these options are astounding.
If you're farther north than Florida, don't worry. Airfare from New York is as low as $99 right now. These affordable rates apply only to flights taken between November 28, 2016, and February 28, 2017, but three months is a big enough window for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.
These deals won't stick around for long. In fact, this JetBlue sale ends at 11:59 p.m. EDT next Thursday, October 27. As always, be a smart traveler by checking the airline's website for rules, restrictions, and additional details before booking. Remember, you have ONE WEEK.
