This Tweet Is Terrible News For Disneyland

Disney and Pixar's 2007 animated feature Ratatouille tried to convince the world that it is perfectly acceptable for a rat to hang out in a restaurant, but one Disney fan never bought into that idea. This fan goes by the name @hannaahelisee on Twitter, and when she encountered an actual rat in an actual restaurant in Disneyland, she was not happy.
Hannah saw the rat at Disneyland earlier this week and quickly sprang into action. She captured a photo of the unwelcome visitor and tweeted it along with the caption, "pay my college tuition and i'll delete @Disneyland."
Hannah saw the rat at Disneyland earlier this week and quickly sprang into action. She captured a photo of the unwelcome visitor and tweeted it along with the caption, "pay my college tuition and i'll delete @Disneyland."
Advertisement
pay my college tuition and i'll delete @Disneyland pic.twitter.com/UtiN0688I5— Hannah (@hannaahelisee) October 18, 2016
It's unclear how serious she is about this potential bribe. Still, other Twitter users haven't been holding back from sharing their opinions on the matter. Many are with Hannah in her disgust, but others pointed out that it is a well-known fact that there are tons of rats and mice running around all over Disneyland. This fact certainly doesn't improve the situation — or Disneyland's standing in the eyes of, say, a health inspector.
@hannaahelisee You’re serious right now? Like really? Disneyland is like a small city, there are going to be animals around.— John Shoemaker (@shoewee) October 18, 2016
@hannaahelisee @Disneyland but it's a well known fact that there are rats and mice there. There's also cats there. Chill.— emily // (@r5ftmcfly) October 20, 2016
@jeniferpaiz_ @hannaahelisee we should go but will just eat before we go inside the park 🤔 ?— Brandon Martinez (@Youngbucc_323) October 18, 2016
It doesn't look like Disneyland has responded to the tweet, but exposure of its typically unseen rodent problem could be bad news for the theme park. Even those among us who think Ratatouille is the best Pixar film ever (hi) have to admit real-life rat friends are far less magical. (DailyDot)
Advertisement